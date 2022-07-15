Islay Capital Management LLC Has $158,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.72.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

