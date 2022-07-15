Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 262,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 173,752 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 922,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 270,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $87,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

SIRI opened at $6.29 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

