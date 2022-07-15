Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 450 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $142,142.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,173,105 shares of company stock valued at $46,984,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on S. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NYSE:S opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -15.73. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

