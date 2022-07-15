iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Addison Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 179,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 123,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,051,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. 1,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,619. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

