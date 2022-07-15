iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TIP traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $114.55. The company had a trading volume of 98,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,255. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.