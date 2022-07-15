iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 296,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

