iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.28. 285,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

