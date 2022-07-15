iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 745,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $375.24. The stock had a trading volume of 470,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

