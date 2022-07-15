iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $377.55. The stock had a trading volume of 540,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.92 and its 200-day moving average is $428.24. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

