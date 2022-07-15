iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.44. 594,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

