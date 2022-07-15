iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Cut by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.00 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

