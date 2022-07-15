iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lessened by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,691,000.

IWD stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

