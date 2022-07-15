iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 105,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,264,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

