iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average is $126.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

