iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,282. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.