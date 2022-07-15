iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Decreased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $43.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

