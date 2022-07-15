iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Gap Down to $19.13

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $18.66. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 119,355 shares.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
