iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Gap Down to $19.13

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $18.66. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 119,355 shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

