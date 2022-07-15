iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 1.50% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Shares of XJH stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

