iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.06 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.
