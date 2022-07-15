iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Bellwether Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 594,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 150,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

MTUM opened at $134.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.13.

