iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 266,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,919. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF ( NASDAQ:HEWG Get Rating ) by 668.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

