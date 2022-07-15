iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 266,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,919. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF
