iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,039.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 81,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

