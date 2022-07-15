iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by VCU Investment Management Co

VCU Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of VCU Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,001,730 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.