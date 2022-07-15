iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,682,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.61. 4,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $125.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

