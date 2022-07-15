iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $119.20. 200,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.