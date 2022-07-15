iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 677.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

