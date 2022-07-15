ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. ironSource has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. Analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 55.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 669,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter worth about $2,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

