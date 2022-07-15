IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

IQeon (IQN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $58,596.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IQeon Profile

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

