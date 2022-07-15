Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Shares Down 10.7%

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98.

Ipsos Company Profile

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

