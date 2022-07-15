IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of IPG Photonics worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.86.

IPGP opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.83. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

