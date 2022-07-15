IoTeX Price Hits $0.0274 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $260.99 million and approximately $32.02 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

