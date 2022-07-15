IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Volume Tops $9.57 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. IOTA has a total market cap of $748.68 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00069695 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

