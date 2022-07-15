Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Shares of Investec Group stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Investec Group has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.40.
About Investec Group (Get Rating)
