Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Investec Group stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Investec Group has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

