Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.8% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

