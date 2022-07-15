Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:IVPU opened at GBX 164.99 ($1.96) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.81. The firm has a market cap of £171.19 million and a P/E ratio of 412.50. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a twelve month low of GBX 157 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.43).
