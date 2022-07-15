Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.20

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $10.46. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 129,767 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

