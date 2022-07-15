Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 80,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $377,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,334. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.97.

