Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,185. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,587,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1,241.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.