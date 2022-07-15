Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the June 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 139,242 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 174,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,806. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.