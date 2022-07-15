Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Shares Bought by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 877.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 118,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $25.80.

