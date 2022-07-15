Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

