Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Intuit Trading Up 3.5 %
INTU stock traded up $13.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.08. 23,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.36. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.