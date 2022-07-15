Internet Computer Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.79 or 0.00033132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $93.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00061938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 484,362,085 coins and its circulating supply is 248,045,194 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

