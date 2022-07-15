International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
International Isotopes Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
International Isotopes Company Profile
International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Radiological Services, and Fluorine Products.
