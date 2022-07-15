International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

NYSE:IGT opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 832,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after buying an additional 262,834 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

