International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 123,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

