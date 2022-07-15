International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Cut by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.13. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.