Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $126.00 Price Target at UBS Group

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $93.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

