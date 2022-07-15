Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Intel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intel to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.71 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 14.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intel by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

