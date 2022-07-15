Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Up 5.6%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 91,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $55,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,455,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $36,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $55,666.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $6,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $3,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

